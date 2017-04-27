Rules of the Road Nautical Seminar slated at Bangor

Posted April 27, 2017, at 9:42 a.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Sea Dog Restaurant, 29 Front St., Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot Bay Sail and Power Squadron will present a Rules of the Road Nautical Seminar, followed by social hour and guest speaker Les Bryant, harbor master in Stockton Springs, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, lower level of Sea Dog Restaurant, 29 Front St. Lecture seminar 4-6 p.m.; social meeting and guest speaker, 6-8 p.m. Register at penobscotbaysquadron@gmail.com. $25, free to squadron members and Coast Guard Auxiliary.

