Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: Waldoboro American Legion Hall, Jefferson Street, Waldoboro, ME For more information: 207-542-7397; totalvictoryoutreach.com

Rules of Effective Prayer Seminar

Nichole Marbach overcame a life of self-cutting, bi-polar disorder and alcoholism brought on by a life of childhood trauma and sexual abuse. Julieann Hartman was completely healed of Fibromyalgia. Andrew Mullins was healed of stage 4 cancer.

All of theses people, and thousands more, have one thing in common….they beat the odds by learning about the true nature of God and the dynamics of effective prayer.

From 8:00 to 10:00 am on Saturday, February 11th, a prayer seminar will be offered at the Waldoboro American Legion on Jefferson Street. Exposing the commonly held misconceptions about prayer, while explaining in simple terms, what comprises effective, victorious prayer, is the goal of this event.

“While everyone has their own theories as to why prayer is “answered” or “not answered”, the only accurate source of information that brings consistent victory is God’s Word – The Bible. God’s plan for us is a milllion times better than we could ever imagine” says Bill Moody, the main speaker. “Learning about the true nature of God and His plans for us, will bring us into greater victory and the abundant life that He has made available to us through Jesus Christ”

No prayer seminar would be complete without hands-on application, so prayer for the sick will be included. Participants will also have the opportunity to receive and pray for one another, putting into practice the concepts learned.

A follow-up seminar will be offered again, one month later, March 11th. This will include testimonies of the results experienced since the original event.

Anyone having a sincere desire to learn the spiritual dynamics of effective prayer, as well as those having a serious need for payer, are all invited to this event. Given the early hour of the day, a free breakfast is also included.

For more information, people can call or text Total Victory Outreach at (207) 542-7397 or email wcmoody@roadrunner.com

