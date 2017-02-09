Rules of Effective Prayer seminar at Waldoboro

WALDOBORO, Maine — Rules of Effective Prayer seminar will be held 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Waldoboro American Legion, Jefferson Street. Exposing the commonly held misconceptions about prayer, while explaining in simple terms, what comprises effective, victorious prayer, is the goal of this event. There will be prayer for the sick, and participants will have the opportunity to receive and pray for one another, putting into practice the concepts learned. Followup seminar to be offered March 11. Free breakfast. Snow date Saturday, Feb. 18. For information, people can call or text Total Victory Outreach at 542-7397 or email wcmoody@roadrunner.com .

