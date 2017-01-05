Rudman Winchell Attorney Anne-Marie L. Storey begins term as Board President of the Bangor YMCA

Anne Marie L. Storey, a partner at the Bangor Law firm Rudman Winchell, is the incoming Board President of the Bangor YMCA as of January 1, 2017. She succeeds Rich Armstrong of Snowman Printing in the position.

The Bangor YMCA is a community leader in supporting children, adults, and families in their lifelong quest for physical, emotional, and social wellness. The YMCA’s Board of Directors and employees are committed to building strong and healthy-minded children, individuals, families, adults, and communities through our programs and services that promote youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

Anne-Marie shared the following about her new role: “I have experienced first-hand the impact our terrific employees and the Y in general have had on my own child and I am excited about sharing that impact with others. I have very large shoes to fill in succeeding Rich but am looking forward to the adventure.”

In her work life, Anne-Marie focuses her practice on all aspects of employment law. In addition, she serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Maine Discovery Museum and the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar Professional Ethics Commission. She is a recipient of the Volunteer of the Year award from the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce and is a past president of the Maine State Bar Association.

Anne-Marie and her husband, John Hamer, live in Winterport with their daughter, Zoey, and Maddy the St. Bernard.

