Rudman Winchell Achieves Multiple High Rankings From Chambers USA in Nationwide Excellence Report

Rudman Winchell, Counselors at Law in Bangor, Maine is proud to announce that the firm and several of the firm’s attorneys received high rankings from Chambers and Partners, a worldwide legal rankings firm. David C. King, Frank T. McGuire, William H. Hanson and Curtis E. Kimball are all recognized by Chambers for excellence in their respective practice areas.

Chambers and Partners assigns the rankings on a state by state basis, based on extensive research of all firms and attorneys in Maine. This research includes in-depth interviews with peers, colleagues and clients.

Rudman Winchell achieves prestigious recognition in the following practice areas:

Corporate/Mergers & Acquisitions

Chambers says Rudman Winchell has “a broad-based practice with strength in entity formation, commercial transactions and bankruptcy proceedings, as well as experience handling commercial disputes. The firm is also noted for its expertise in Intellectual Property matters.”

Curtis Kimball is recognized as a key contact.

Labor and Employment

Chambers USA says Rudman Winchell is known for “handling a broad range of labor and employment issues, and is particularly noted for its expertise in the litigation arena. Regularly called upon for its counsel on discrimination claims and also highlighted for its experience in OSHA compliance and defense. Rudman Winchell is additionally recognized for its advice on employee benefit plans.”

Chambers peer review states that Frank McGuire “has extensive experience representing clients in state and federal courts in a range of cases. Peers remark “He is very professional, knows the law, and gets good results for his clients.”

Litigation including Medical Malpractice and Insurance

Chambers says Rudman Winchell is known for handling a broad range of litigation, including IP, insurance defense and professional malpractice.

“David King has tried over 100 cases in his career and enjoys a fantastic reputation for his representation of clients in medical malpractice claims.”

Peers call him “incredibly patient” and says “he has a ton of experience and an impressive array of clients.”

Real Estate including Timberland/Conservation.

Chambers says “Rudman Winchell is a Bangor based firm well versed in acquisitions, dispositions, and leasing for commercial, industrial and residential developments.”

William Hanson “Has an encyclopaedic knowledge of Maine real estate law and is prompt in getting things done.”

Complete details available at www.Chambersandpartners.com

Rudman Winchell is celebrating 100 years of service

to the people, businesses and communities of Maine.

