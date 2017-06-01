Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Next Generation Theatre at Between Friends Art Center, 39 Center St., Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-947-5205
Ruaile Buaile at 7:00 pm.
$20.00 tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door.
For reservations: https://bangorceltic.org/tickets/ruaile-buaile/
Ruaile Buaile are a young Irish based four piece modern day Trad/Pop/ Folk group from Offaly in the heart of Ireland. The four friends Niall (vocals and guitar), Arthur (fiddle and banjo), Shane (vocals and bass) and Jack (Cajun and banjo) formed in 2011, and have been gaining support from music fans and festival goers across Ireland, UK, Germany, Holland, France, United Arab Emirates, and America to date, with interest from festival organizers in Sweden, Austria, Australia , coming on board for next year.
From a small start to the world stage in only a few short years Ruaile Buaile are set to become a household name on the festival scene around the world with their own style of high energy ground thumping celtic beats with a little irish charm and flare these four young award-winning musicians are setting the pace for some of the better known established acts to follow. Last year, in between touring and college studies, the lads went back into the studio to record their second album ‘This Very Moment‘. This year is shaping up to be a very busy and exciting year for the Ruaile Buaile playing festivals and promoting the album with a European and US tour being planned.
Artist website: http://ruailebuaile.ie/
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvPPb0nO_vY
