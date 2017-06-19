Outdoors

Rt 17 Ramblers FREE Concert Rockport Masonic Center

By jsukeforth
Posted June 19, 2017, at 10:22 a.m.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Rockport Masonic Center, 361 Main St, Rockport, Maine

For more information: 207-691-2270

The Rt. 17 Ramblers featuring Rosey Gerry are on tap and will play a FREE lawn concert at the Rockport Masonic Center on June 28th from 6pm to 7pm. The event is FREE to the public with pass the hat donations taken for the band. You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the summer night and music.

Hamburger and hot dog plates with a side, chips, drink and ice cream are available for $7 per plate. There will also be a 50-50 raffle drawn at the end of the concert.

The center is located at 361 Main Street just up from the Simonton Corner 4-way stop signs. FMI Please call Jeff 691-2270. This is a rain or shine event!

