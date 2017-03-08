RSU 87 Pre K and K Registration for Levant

By Nanette Jarvis
Posted March 08, 2017, at 8:36 a.m.

Thursday, April 6, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: RSU 87, 44 Plymouth Rd, Levant, Maine

The Suzanne M Smith School is now accepting Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten registrations for the 2017-2018 school year. To register, please call the Suzanne M Smith School at 884-7444 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. You will need your child’s original birth certificate, immunization records and any legal documents to be photocopied.

The Pre-kindergarten program (half day four-year-old program) is for children 4 years old on or before October 15, 2017.

Kindergarten is for children 5 years old on or before October 15, 2017.

