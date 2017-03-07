RSU 25 kindergarten registration to be held March 14

Posted March 07, 2017, at 10:51 a.m.

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: GH Jewett School, 66 Bridge St., Bucksport, Maine

For more information: 207-469-2755

BUCKSPORT — Kindergarten registration for RSU 25 will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at GH Jewett School, 66 Bridge St.

No appointment is necessary. Bring an original birth certificate and immunization records to be viewed and copied. Kindergarten screening will be held later and parents will be contacted to schedule appointments.

Registration for public pre-kindergarten is under way now. Call Jackie Buotte at 469-2755 for help with the application process. Applications due by May 13.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.
  2. Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’
  3. State yanks Brewer auctioneer’s license after he is accused of 56 violations
  4. Former state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friendFormer state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friend
  5. Maine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors objectMaine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors object

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs