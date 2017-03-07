RSU 25 kindergarten registration to be held March 14

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: GH Jewett School, 66 Bridge St., Bucksport, Maine For more information: 207-469-2755

BUCKSPORT — Kindergarten registration for RSU 25 will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at GH Jewett School, 66 Bridge St.

No appointment is necessary. Bring an original birth certificate and immunization records to be viewed and copied. Kindergarten screening will be held later and parents will be contacted to schedule appointments.

Registration for public pre-kindergarten is under way now. Call Jackie Buotte at 469-2755 for help with the application process. Applications due by May 13.

