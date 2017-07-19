RSU 22 Leroy H. Smith School offers Summer Food Service Program

WINTERPORT, Maine — The RSU 22 Leroy H. Smith School ​is participating in the Summer Food Service Program and will offer meals 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday. There are no income requirements or registration. Anyone age 18 or younger may come to eat.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like RSU 22, to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. Meals will be provided to all children without charge.

To find a summer meal program near you check this website http://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →