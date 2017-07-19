Community

RSU 22 Leroy H. Smith School offers Summer Food Service Program

Posted July 19, 2017, at 10:35 a.m.

WINTERPORT, Maine — The RSU 22 Leroy H. Smith School ​is participating in the Summer Food Service Program and will offer meals 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday. There are no income requirements or registration. Anyone age 18 or younger may come to eat.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like RSU 22, to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. Meals will be provided to all children without charge.

To find a summer meal program near you check this website http://www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Lincoln, state police at scene of standoff in LincolnLincoln, state police at scene of standoff in Lincoln
  2. Police used tear gas in 22-hour Lincoln standoff that ended when suspect surrenderedPolice used tear gas in 22-hour Lincoln standoff that ended when suspect surrendered
  3. As tax bases erode, rural schools struggle to meet students’ basic needsAs tax bases erode, rural schools struggle to meet students’ basic needs
  4. Police investigate bank robbery in WaldoboroPolice investigate bank robbery in Waldoboro
  5. Alfond Foundation offers $7.5 million boost for Maine graduate centerAlfond Foundation offers $7.5 million boost for Maine graduate center

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs