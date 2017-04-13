RSU 21 WELCOMES OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD GUEST: ASTRONAUT JESSICA U. MEIR

Kennebunk, Maine – Regional School Unit 21 (Arundel, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport)

On May 3, 2017,​ students and community members will learn all about journeying to the stars when the district and the Education Foundation of the Kennebunks and Arundel host NASA astronaut Jessica U. Meir.

Dr. Meir, a native of Caribou, Maine was selected by NASA in 2013. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Brown University, a Master of Science in Space Studies from the International Space University, and a Doctorate in Marine Biology from Scripps Institution of Oceanography (UCSD). Prior to being an astronaut, her research focused on the physiology of animals in extreme environments. Dr. Meir stated that she started thinking she wanted to be an astronaut when she was in first grade, “We were asked by our teacher what we wanted to be when we grew up, so I drew a picture of an astronaut on the surface of the moon with a flag. And that’s what I’ve been saying ever since.”

Principal, Dr. Stephen Marquis stated, “We believe every student has the potential to be a mathematician, a scientist, an engineer and ultimately a future world changer when given inspiration and opportunities to reach their full potential. Events such as these may ignite unimagined passions and interests in current, former, and future students.”

Astronaut Meir will be speaking to all elementary students in the morning and middle and high school students in an afternoon session. Both presentations will take place at the Middle School of the Kennebunks.

The community is invited to attend an evening presentation at the Middle School of the Kennebunks from 6:00pm to 7:30pm.

Jackie Teguis, President of the Education Foundation of the Kennebunks and Arundel said “EFKA is thrilled to fund this amazing opportunity for students and community members. EFKA supports innovative RSU 21 STEM programs including engineering, robotics, and marine studies. RSU 21 students will see how Dr Meir’s life experiences are an inspiring example of how these fields of study apply to the real world. We hope community members will join us at the evening presentation.”

Contact:

Phillip J. Potenziano, Ed.D.

Assistant Superintendent

RSU 21 The Schools of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel

177 Alewive Road | Kennebunk, ME | 04043

207.985.1100

