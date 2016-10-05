Route #100 Pittsfield along North Main (Grove Hill) will have One-Way Traffic beginning October 5 or 6, 2016

PITTSFIELD – The North Main Street water main project will be substantially completed by the end of October. The installation of a new 8-inch water main to replace the turn of the century water main along Grove Hill will be added to the Town of Pittsfield Water Works infrastructure. The town recently was the recipient of a low-interest Drinking Water State Revolving Loan to help finance the replacement of the water main.

One-way traffic, controlled by traffic lights will be in place on the North Main Street-Route 100 in the vicinity of Grove Hill for up to 2 weeks. During that time, contractor Ranger Contracting expects to perform two road closures on each side of the road (a total of four set ups) over a two-week period. This means that as one comes around the corner from downtown Pittsfield toward the hospital, or passes by the townline into Pittsfield, the traffic light set up will move a number of times in order for the work to be completed. Route 100 has a concrete core and this core will be reinstalled now that the water main is installed.

For information, call the Town Office at 487-3136.

