Route #100 in Pittsfield along North Main (Grove Hill) will have One Way Traffic for Concrete Work

The North Main Street water main project will be substantially completed by the end of October 2016. The installation of a new 8″ water main to replace the turn of the century water main along Grove Hill on North Main is an excellent addition to the Town of Pittsfield/Pittsfield Water Works infrastructure. The Town was very pleased to be the recipient of a low interest Drinking Water State Revolving Loan with a small grant to replace this main.

Near the end of September through approximately October 7 there will be one way traffic controlled by traffic lights on North Main/Route #100 in the vicinity of the project which is known as Grove Hill. Over this period of time, the contractor, Ranger Contracting, expects to perform 2 road closures on each side of the road (a total of 4 set ups) over the approximate two week period. This means that as one comes around the corner from downtown Pittsfield toward the hospital or passes the Town line into Pittsfield that the traffic light set up will move a number of times in order for the work to be completed. Route #100 has a concrete core and this core must be reinstalled now that the water main is installed.

Any questions or concerns, please contact the Town Office at 487-3136.

