ROTARY CLUB OF BANGOR TO HOST 12TH ANNUAL MUSIC OFF BROADWAY PRODUCTION–FUNDRAISING EVENT HELD IN HONOR OF CLUB’S 100th YEAR OF SERVICE

Saturday, April 22, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 23, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Peakes Auditorium Bangor High School, 885 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-947-9333; bangorrotary.org/
BANGOR, Maine — April 10, 2017– Rotary Club of Bangor is scheduled to present its 12th annual Music off Broadway production on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. All three shows will be held at Peakes Auditorium at Bangor High School. This year’s show is called “A Centennial Celebration” in honor of the Rotary Club of Bangor’s 100th year of service.
With Bob Potts producing and Heather Astbury-Libby directing, a cast of talented, local community members will perform songs from each of the past ten decades, with selections ranging from Irving Berlin compositions and the 1940s WWII Armed Forces salute, to a boy band tribute including songs from the Temptations, Back Street Boys, Jackson 5, and more.
“2017 is a big year for Bangor Rotary Club – our 100th year serving the citizens of Bangor through community service. So when it came time to come up with a theme for this year’s annual fundraiser, Music Off Broadway, ‘A Centennial Celebration’ seemed obvious,” said Bob Potts, Rotarian and Producer of Music Off Broadway. “We’ll be showcasing some of the biggest hits of the last ten decades, including a very special tribute to our veterans, plus time honored hits from pop, country, ‘50s rockabilly and more. This is a show that will literally offer something for people of all ages!”
Proceeds from the 2017 show will benefit several area non-profit organizations, including Challenger Learning Center of Maine, Eastern Area Agency on Aging, Shaw House, United Farmer Veterans of Maine, Camp Capella, and Hilltop School of Maine. The event will also fund various other charities supported by Bangor Rotary, including Bangor East & West Little League, United Way of Eastern Maine and Rotary scholarships. Since 2006, Bangor Rotary Club has raised more than $200,000 through Music Off Broadway performances.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for youth and $35 for patrons who receive preferred seating. Tickets are now available from Rotary Club members and on sale at Rebecca’s in downtown Bangor, Patrick’s Hallmark Store, Huckleberries in Bucksport, and select Bangor region Camden National Bank branches. They will also be on sale at the door on the performance dates.
###
Since its inception in 1905, Rotary has become an international organization with more than 1.2 million members. Rotarians volunteer their time and talent to further the Rotary motto “Service Above Self.” The Rotary Club of Bangor meets Tuesdays at 12 pm at Wellman Commons, 300 Union Street in Bangor. For more information, visit www.bangorrotary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →