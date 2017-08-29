Roochie Toochie & The Shepherd Kings

Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: BMLL Performance Hall, 49 South Street, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5454; bagaducemusic.org
Roochie Toochie & The Ragtime Shepherd Kings are coming to the Bagaduce Music Lending Library as part of their incredible two-week tour of The Pine Tree State! If you’ve never heard them before, they’ll knock your socks off! If you HAVE heard them before, you’re probably not wearing socks! This all-star old time novelty jazz & pop quintet has members from such musically esteemed cities as Nashville, Detroit, and New Orleans, so don’t miss their unique take on some of Tin Pan Alley’s most minor hits!
“The Roochies” made their first album completely on wax cylinder (used before spinning discs became popular), and now bring their recorded repertoire to life in a fantastic stage performance that puts a capitol “S” in “Showmanship!” You’ll see and hear fancy fiddling, dueling Hawaiian guitars, ukulele wizardry, brazen banjos, vocal harmonies that sound as if they were polished by hand, a menagerie of toy instruments including a musical pig “Porkestra”, breathtaking ventriloquism, and scandalous dancing.
This group won First Prize for Best Neo-Traditional Band at Clifftop Appalachian String Band Festival, and everywhere they go audiences invariably cheer, “More!”. But don’t worry, The Roochies are about more than just unparalleled musical talent and world class goofy stunts: As a treat for all of the good folks down east, they‘re including a special segment showcasing songs and sheet music covers from the early 20th century written in and about the State of Maine — all culled from the collections at The Bagaduce Lending Library!
Fans of Over A Cardboard Sea will see a familiar face or two, and concert goers both young and old are guaranteed to have a ball at this event. This very well may be the show of the season, so don’t miss out and get your tickets early!
