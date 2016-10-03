Roller Derby Meet & Greet for players, officials, volunteers!

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Old Town Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town, ME
For more information: facebook.com/events/522554644611514/
Have you ever watched roller derby and wished you could do that? Heard a friend talk about how awesome it is to skate and hit your friends? Here’s your chance to try it out!
The women of Central Maine Derby are hosting a meet & greet event for women interested in playing, and men and women interested in officiating or volunteering with roller derby!
* Meet the players, officials, and volunteers of CMD!
* Ask questions about our sport!
* Try on gear and take a spin around the track!
* Watch demos from skaters!
* Get more information on joining!
Interested in roller derby, but not sure you want to play? Team Zebra always needs referees and officials too! Come to the meet & greet for details.
For more information or to RSVP, please email recruiting@centralmainederby.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →