Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Center Theatre

Friday, May 5, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 7, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Center Theatre, 20 , Dover Foxcroft, Maine
For more information: 2075648943; centertheatre.org
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella opens at the Center Theatre Friday, May 5th at 7pm. Opening night will feature a free dessert reception after the show hosted by the Center Theatre Board of Directors. The production, being performed by local young actors tells the classic story of Cinderella with timeless songs and music by Rodgers and Hammerstein. The show is being directed by Ben Layman with music direction by Kaitlin Young and Alecia Griffith.
“Everyone involved in the show has been working very hard for about two months,” said Patrick Myers, the Center Theatre’s Executive Director, “we’re all very excited to perform the show for everyone in the community. We’ve kept the ticket prices as reasonable as possible to encourage families to come to the show and we’re very excited about our Tea Party with Cinderella and the Prince.” The Tea Party, Myers states, will be on Sunday May 7th, with seatings at both 10:00am and 11:45am. Everyone who attends the Tea Party will receive tickets to the 2pm performance that same day, drinks and light snacks, story time with Cinderella herself, and dancing with Cinderella and the Prince. Tickets for the tea party are $20 for a child and one parent, with additional children $6 and additional adults $12. Tea party attendants can also ride in Cinderella’s Carriage for an additional $5 each. Seating is limited according to Myers, so it is recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance.
This production of Cinderella is truly a community event with dozens of volunteers working on the sets, scenery, costumes, lights and sound. “We hope we have a great turnout so as many people as possible can see the show,” Myers said. Performances are being held on Friday the 5th at 7pm, Saturday the 6th at 2pm an 7pm, Sunday the 7th at 2pm, and the last shows will be on Saturday the 13th at 2pm and 7pm. Admission for the show is $10 for adults; $8 for members, seniors, and students ages 13 through 18; and $4 for kids under 13. For more information, or to purchase tickets you can visit www.centertheatre.org, call the Center Theatre at 564-8943, or visit the Theatre in person between 8am and 4pm weekdays. The Center Theatre is a non-profit performing arts center dedicated to making arts a part of life in the Maine Highlands.
