ROCKY KNOLL COUNTRY CLUB TO HOST GOLF TOURNAMENT TO RAISE AWARENESS AND FUNDS TO FIGHT ALZHEIMER’S

Saturday, June 24, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Rocky Knoll Country Club , 94 River Road , Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-989-0109 ; rockyknollcountryclub.com/
On Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 9 a.m. the Rocky Knoll Country Club in Orrington will host a Longest Day® golf tournament on to raise money and awareness for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Rocky Knoll Country Club is located at 94 River Road in Orrington, ME 04474
The cost is $60 and includes 18 holes, golf cart, and lunch. The tournament includes a putting contest to win a whitewater rafting trip for two. There will be many great prizes including free play passes, Alzheimer’s Association and Rocky Knoll goodies, and a Hole-in-One Prize of $15,000 sponsored by Stonington’s Furniture through Hole-in-One International. Four person teams can sign up by calling 207-989-0109 or by messaging the Rocky Knoll Country Club Facebook page @RockyKnollCountryClub
Held annually on the summer solstice, The Longest Day®, a day about hope and dedicated to all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Whether it’s choosing a favorite activity, hosting an event or joining a team, participants will ignite a global conversation about Alzheimer’s disease, the brain and other dementias as part of Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month® in June.
Key facts about Alzheimer’s include:
● Worldwide, there are an estimated 47 million people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias and it is the nation’s sixth leading cause of death.
● More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 26,000 individuals in Maine, and this national number is estimated to grow to as many as 16 million by year 2050.
● Additionally, there are more than 15 million Alzheimer’s caregivers, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2017 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report.
To start or join a team, host an event, register as individually, or to learn more about The Longest Day visit alz.org/thelongestday or facebook.com/fightalz.
About the Alzheimer’s Association®
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.
