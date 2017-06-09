Rockville Community Chapel Summer Concert Series

Friday, June 30, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Rockville Community Chapel, 87 Old Rockland St, Rockport, Maine
For more information: 207-230-8420
Harborside Harmony will kick off the summer concert series at the Rockville Community Chapel. They will be performing Friday evening, June 30th at 7 p.m. This group began as members of a former choral group decided almost twenty year ago they wanted to keep singing after their chorus had ended. This is a women’s barbershop group who sing (in four-part harmony) songs from the past 100 years. Harborside Harmony is well known in the area as they sing in concerts, march in parades, and entertain at nursing homes. Through the years many talented singers and directors have worked with this chorus. They are currently directed by Kate Howell. There is a suggested $5.00 donation for this entertaining event.. After the concert, pick up a mini loaf of home-baked bread to take with you. Different varieties will be on sale.
The second in the summer concert series is a family trio who perform bluegrass. They will be performing on Friday evening, July 21 at 7 p.m. More information will be forthcoming.
Friday evening, August 11, at 7 p.m., the program will be presented by a local mid-coast group known as Gardenia. They perform music from the Golden Age of Hollywood and Broadway. Featured vocalist is Cindy Millar, accompanied by Spike Hyssong (bass) and Dick White (guitar).
The Rockville Community Chapel Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to maintaining the one remaining public building in Rockville. The chapel has been completely renovated; but there is no heat, so occasions are limited to the summer months. The goal of the Board of Directors is to install a heating system. Net proceeds will be put toward this end. The Chapel is located at 87 Old Rockland Street, Rockport (behind the Green Thumb). Visit our web page and like us on Facebook.
