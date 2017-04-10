Friday, April 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St, Rockport, Maine
For more information: 207-236-2707; gordonbok.com
Rockport Folk Festival Reunion Concert – Friday April 28th
On a warm evening in early July, 1972 the Penobscot Folk Festival presented a slate of eleven folksingers who entertained a standing room only crowd for four hours. Organized and co-hosted by local musicians Nick Apollonio and Gordon Bok, this night was to raise funds for the stately, but run-down Rockport Opera House, to keep it from facing the wrecking ball. Out of that night grew a successful, weekend-long event renamed the Rockport Folk Festival. It ran for over 25 years and drew musicians from across the country and Canada.
Timberhead Music is proud to sponsor the Rockport Folk Festival Reunion Concert – a one night event guaranteed to lift your spirits and fill your souls with song. Performers include the original co-hosts Gordon Bok and Nick Apollonio as well as RFF favorites Bob Zentz, Bob Stuart, and John and Ellen Gawler. Friday, April 28th at 7:00 pm, at the Rockport Opera House. Come sing, come be inspired, come be part of the community.
Tickets are $20 per person, available online at www.gordonbok.com, or by calling 207-236-2707.
