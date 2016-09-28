Rockland Synagogue to holds High Holiday services

ROCKLAND, Maine — Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services will be held at Adas Yoshuron Synagogue, 50 Willow St. Services are free and open to all. Officiating will be Rabbi David Freidenreich, Pulver Family Associate Professor of Jewish Studies, Colby College, and Associate Director of the Center for Small Town Jewish Life.

During these holidays, also known at the High Holidays or the Days of Awe, the synagogue will collect canned and dry goods for the Area Interfaith Outreach Food Pantry. Please bring a box or can of nutritious, nonperishable food to add to the collection boxes.

Rosh Hashanah Jewish New Year Services are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 , and will feature the Adas Yoshuron choir, followed by a potluck dessert reception; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3 and 4.

Yom Kippur, or Day of Atonement, services will begin with Kol Nidre services, featuring the Adas Yoshuron Choir, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11; and 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, including the Yizkor memorial service around noon .

There will be a children’s service and activity at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, and Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Wednesday, Oct. 12. Thanks to several generous donors, there is no charge for this meal, however participants are asked to bring a non-meat dish or a dessert to share. For information and to RSVP for the meal, contact the synagogue office, 594-4523; info@adasyoshuron.org

