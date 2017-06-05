Rockland: Speaker’s Corner every Sunday

By Ananur Forma
Posted June 05, 2017, at 12:02 p.m.

Sunday, June 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 18, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 25, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 2, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 9, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: corner of Main Street & Park Street, Rockland, Maine

For more information: 207-594-2565; AstrologyWithAnanur.com

all welcome. Rockland- Chapman Park (at Rite Aid) corner of Main Street and Park Street. 4-5 p.m. Speaker’s Corner inspired by London’s Hyde Park Speaker’s Corner (going strong since 1800’s). Speak out, share political thoughts, poetry, sing, have fun, be heard, and listen to community members.

