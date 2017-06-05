Rockland: Speaker’s Corner every Sunday

Sunday, June 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 18, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 25, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 2, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 9, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: corner of Main Street & Park Street, Rockland, Maine
For more information: 207-594-2565; AstrologyWithAnanur.com
all welcome. Rockland- Chapman Park (at Rite Aid) corner of Main Street and Park Street. 4-5 p.m. Speaker’s Corner inspired by London’s Hyde Park Speaker’s Corner (going strong since 1800’s). Speak out, share political thoughts, poetry, sing, have fun, be heard, and listen to community members.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →