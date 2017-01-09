Rockland ponders food sovereignty. Local permaculturist interviewed. Listen.

ROCKLAND. On January 7th, WRFR Community Radio’s Ron Huber interviewed Jesse Watson of Midcoast Permaculture Design on the Food Sovereignty movement, globally, nationally and locally. Listen to the 23 minute interview at the Friends of Penobscot Bay podcast http://tinyurl.com/jwatson-foodsov-interview

The second half of the 23 minute interview focuses on a draft food sov ereignty ordinance being reviewed by the city of Rockland Maine.

