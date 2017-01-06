Rockland featured in C.L. Alden’s Debut Novel

Cristina Alden, who considers Maine home, launched her debut novel, “The Empire,” on Amazon. Under the pen name, C.L. Alden, her new release focuses on a small town in coastal Maine and its struggle to stay relevant in modern times. When Darcy, a native herself, starts having weird dreams of her deceased mother, she finds herself returning to a town in upheaval as the residents fight amongst themselves. Should they invite industry and modernize and give up their roots, or should they maintain their small town traditions and risk their home dying? As otherworldly incidents begin, Darcy finds herself drawn to the Empire, an old movie theater in the middle of town holding more ghosts than she anticipated. Darcy discovers history will not be forgotten, or silenced.

Alden’s work places the reader in the small quaint town a lot of Mainers are accustomed to passing through on a Sunday afternoon. Having grown up in Rockland, Maine, and visiting frequently, she takes extra care to depict the life of a real coastal town. The most important landmark in the novel is the Empire itself, a vintage movie theater based closely on Rockland’s Strand movie theater. She says, “It was an integral part of my experience in Rockland. I worked there for several years when I was in high school. Who hasn’t spent a Friday night hanging out at the Strand?”

The locations in her novel aren’t the only thing inspired by her time in Maine. The underlying question asked by the residents in her novel, should they adapt and modernize their fishing town, and risk who they are as a people, or should they hold fast with their traditions and risk their town fading from existence. This central theme is known all-to-well by many of the residents in Maine. She does the controversy justice by respecting the identities of Mainers while pushing the struggle to the forefront of her novel.

Alden says, “It’s not a political book, but I love Maine; its culture, the rich history and traditions. My father’s side of the family goes back generations in Maine. People worry about these things. What about the next generation? What legacy are we leaving behind? I felt it added a layer of legitimacy to my novel and it allowed me to work through my own feelings on the subject.”

And with a rich heritage of families located in “Shoreton,” she felt it was important to honor past residents as well. With an underlying paranormal theme in her book, the ghosts of former residents have a chance to weigh in on the future of their beloved town. “I look forward to continuing the series and exploring more of the historical and paranormal elements of Shoreton. Maine’s long history offers a lot of interesting opportunities to explore and draw from.”

Cristina currently resides in Leominster, Massachusetts with her pup Shelby. When not writing, she enjoys nature photography, cooking, crafts and visiting Maine. “The Empire” can be purchased in both ebook and print at Amazon: http://amzn.to/2i0VAJG

Contact: Cristina Alden, Leominster, Massachusetts

Email: xtinaa38@gmail.com

http://clalden.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →