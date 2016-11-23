Rockland Councilman Adam Ackor will discuss the local labor market on WRFR, Wednesday, December 7th at 5 PM.

On Wednesday, December 7th, from 5-6 PM, the Rockland Metro Radio Show (WRFR, 93.3 FM in Rockland and 99.3 FM in Camden) will host a discussion about Rockland’s labor market with City Councilman Adam Ackor.

In addition to his work on the council, Adam is the owner of Shore Village Builders and the father of two children who attend RSU13. He and WRFR radio host Nathan Davis will discuss the challenges of growing a business in a city that has a limited number of job-seekers and a seasonally fluctuating demand for labor. Listeners are invited to join the discussion by calling 207-593-0013.

Immediately following the interview, Old School Fellow Robert Lichtman will host a dinner symposium with Ackor to continue the discussion.

Old School Dinner Symposia take place at the radio station, which is located at 20 Gay Street, in Rockland. They are free and open to the public. There is room at the table for only twelve, so participants must reserve their place in advance by contacting Robert Lichtman at sugarhollowglass@earthlink.net. Symposium participants are expected to help by bringing food or drink, in collaboration with the host.

For further information about WRFR, visit wrfr.org

