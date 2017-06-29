Rockland community center renamed

ROCKLAND, Maine — On January 1, 2017, the community of Rockland lost a great man who was influential in the lives of thousands of Rockland area students for more than 42 years. Edward “Dan the Man” Flanagan passed away at the age of 80. Dan was synonymous with the Rec Center, growing up there himself while his dad, James, was the recreation director.

A small group of local citizens — Steve Durrell, Heidi Vanorse Neal and Susan Ware Page — teamed up in early spring and approached Mayor Will Clayton about the renaming of “The Rec” to Flanagan Community Center, in honor of the man that you could always find in the building.

Flanagan grew up at the Rec while his dad worked, and when he returned to Rockland in the 1960s as an adult after living in Texas, he began his journey of teaching five decades of children how to play basketball, from pee-wee age up through the high school level. But Flanagan taught more than just the sport of basketball. “He taught us how to play hard, give it all we had, lose gracefully and how to be a good sport. He taught us how to be good humans,” stated Vanorse Neal, in a press release.

The idea of renaming The Rec was to honor the legacy of Dan and his father Jim. “We wanted to change the name of building to center because a center is a gathering place,” Ware Page said in a press release. “It’s a place where Dan not only taught us about basketball, but he also taught us about life, and about respect and how to have fun. It is a real honor to do this because it’s incredible that one man could touch the lives of so many people. I think this is the least we can do to honor his memory.”

“We wanted something that would be no maintenance to the city,” she continued. “And we wanted to raise the money to pay for this ourselves. We don’t want it to be of any cost to the city.”

Councilors approved the change in March, and with the blessing of his five children, the threesome went into action to raise funds. Using both Facebook and GoFundMe, they raised over $2,500 for the sign production and installation, which was handled by Adventure Advertising in Rockport.

The sign was installed in early June. The group still have some funds left and will be creating a plaque to hang in the Flanagan Community Center with a history of Dan’s incredible impact to the community, as well as exploring the cost to include Flanagan Community Center on the court. Any remaining funds after that will be donated to the Flanagan Scholarship Fund

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →