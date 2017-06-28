Rockland Breakwater Protest

Saturday, July 8, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Rockland Breakwater, Samoset Road, Rockland, ME
For more information: 207-593-6408; midcoastindivisible.wordpress.com/
Climate change is real and the Paris climate agreement is essential for our planet. On Saturday, July 8th Mid Coast Maine Indivisible (MCMI), a local group formed in the aftermath of the election of President Trump to protest his policies, will be gathering at the head of the Rockland breakwater to draw the attention of the public and Senator Susan Collins to the urgency of this issue. Please join us between 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm.
We intend to focus people’s attention to the rapid changes which have already occurred in our Maine coast waters, one of the fastest warming in the world, AND the future for impact on our area with the proposed, drastic, cuts in EPA funding.
The Maine Lobster Festival, in Rockland, Maine, is a celebration of the fishery that has long benefited from the rich lobster grounds along the coast of Maine from Kittery to Eastport. The progression of warming waters has caused noticeable changes in marine life, and our history of large lobster landings could be endangered. Maine’s shrimp fishery is now essentially dead and other marine species, particularly clams, oysters and mussels are feeling the effects as waters warm and grow more acidic.
Our demonstration will feature areas of impact from EPA funding cuts and climate change inaction. MCMI will be distributing handouts to inform visitors of the issues and how they can help to save coastal Maine. Climate change does exist and is affecting us locally. The Gulf of Maine Research Institute has found that sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Maine are warming faster than 99% of the sea surface temperatures on the rest of the planet. We are protesting our Government’s failure to take this Global Climate Change seriously. Please park in such a manner as to leave nearby parking for other Breakwater visitors.
