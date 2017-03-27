Rock Coast Rollers Fresh Meat Program 2017

Sunday, April 23, 2017 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Midcoast Recreation Center, 535 West Street (Route 90), Rockport , Maine
For more information: rockcoastrollers.org
Fresh Meat Program 2017 Rock Coast Rollers
Don’t know anything about roller derby? We’ll teach you!
April 23-August 17 Sun. 9:45am-11:45am Tue & The 6:00pm-8:00pm
Midcoast Recreation Center
535 West St (Rte. 90)-Rockport
Contact: Rockcoastrollers.training@gmail.com
Cost of Program: $120
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →