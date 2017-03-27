Rock Coast Rollers Fresh Meat Program 2017

By Christa Calder
Posted March 27, 2017, at 10:05 a.m.

Sunday, April 23, 2017 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Midcoast Recreation Center, 535 West Street (Route 90), Rockport , Maine

For more information: rockcoastrollers.org

Don’t know anything about roller derby? We’ll teach you!

Contact: Rockcoastrollers.training@gmail.com

Cost of Program: $120

