Rock and Roll Dreams Come True in Bangor

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow Street, Bangor, Maine

BANGOR — In Bangor, rock and roll is a passion for many, a headache for others, but for one person it makes dreams come true. Chris Joles, concert photographer, and WKIT, will be on hand to talk All Things Music at the Bangor Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3:00 p.m. Music fans will have a behind the scenes look at concert photography and talk music with members of the WKIT staff and Maine Music News.

Joles is the December Stairwell Gallery artist at the Bangor Public Library. This multimedia exhibit includes images from his personal collection and features classic rock artists. Some more delicate images, however, will only be on display during the December 10th event.

Joles was a teen when he discovered photography, about the same time he discovered rock and roll. It only makes sense that his dream was to combine the two mediums and photograph rock stars, but it took a few decades to become a reality.

Serving in the United States Air Force, Joles, stationed just a bus ride away from the hot spots of Great Britain’s historic rock and roll spectacles of the 1980s, was on hand for many of the historic shows and has many a story to tell. Joles went on to hone his photography skills as owner of Joles Photography, specializing in portraiture. The years behind the camera in his studio taught him one thing: it’s all about capturing the subject’s genuine emotion.

Joles has worked beside several well-known concert photographers and talked shop with many. “All concert photographers have a style, something that makes them unique. For me, it is capturing the emotion the artist embodies as they perform. That’s when it gives me goosebumps.”

The owner of Maine Music News, a website covering concerts across Maine and the Boston area through photographs and reviews, Joles has now photographed many rock stars with many more on the bucket list. For more information: www.mainemusicnews.com.

