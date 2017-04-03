Robt Sarazin Blake & The Letters w/ Lula Wiles

Sunday, April 30, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: One Longfellow Square, 181 State St Ste 201, Portland , ME 04101
For more information: (207) 761-1757; onelongfellowsquare.com
Over 20 years into making music, Blake celebrates his unusual song forms, which land between spoken word, folk song, rock song, and theatrical installation, with the title of his new double album, Recitative. Recitative, also known by its Italian name “recitativo,” is a style of delivery in which a singer is allowed to adopt the rhythms of ordinary speech—a style that permeates Blake’s music over the folk- and blues-inspired rock laid down by his backing band.
The Letters—Connor Kennedy on guitar, Lee Falco on drums, Brandon Morrison on bass, and Will Bryant on piano—represent the next generation of the “Hudson Valley sound” started by Bob Dylan and The Band. The list of where they’ve played is tall and long, from Levon’s Barn to Carnegie Hall. With the support of The Letters, Blake is able to paint with broader strokes and more vivid colors; the band is a Ferrari in idle waiting to roar between the narratives and vignettes.
Blake’s performances have been described as “powerful” and “intense,” like “Jack Kerouac, Ernest Hemingway, and a proton bomb all combined into one”; his storytelling has been called “one of the best forms of concert entertainment ever experienced.” With tunes that investigate everything from couples and single women, to US drone attacks, to Saturday nights, to the rock and roll dream, Robt Sarazin Blake & The Letters draw from folk, Americana, and rock roots to create a sound that’s all their own.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →