Robot Time with Dash & Dot

By Samantha Cote,
Posted March 29, 2017, at 3:48 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME

For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Register for this program to play with our new robots, Dash & Dot at the Winslow Public Library! Spend some time with some friends learning how to program each robot to do various tasks.

It’s more fun to play with a robot with only 3 or 4 friends, so we will have four half hour sessions that day: 10-10:30, 10:30-11, 11-11:30 and 11:30-12.

Open to grades K-8, and we will try to group similar ages together if possible.

To register, contact Samantha Cote at the library at 872-1978 or email at scote@winslow-me.gov

