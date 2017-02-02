Robot Time with Dash & Dot

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Register for this program to play with our new robots, Dash & Dot! Spend some time with some friends learning how to program each robot to do various tasks.

It’s more fun to play with a robot with only 3 or 4 friends, so we will have four half hour sessions that day: 3:30-4, 4-4:30, 4:30-5 and 5-5:30.

Open to grades K-8, and we will try to group similar ages together if possible.

To register, contact Samantha Cote at the library at 872-1978 or email at scote@winslow-me.gov

