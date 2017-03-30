ROBINSON BALLET “EXTENSIONS”

Saturday, April 1, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, April 2, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Brewer Performing Arts Center, Pendleton Street, Brewer, Maine
For more information: robinsonballet.org
SUMMARY OF DANCE PIECES:
Have fun Messin’ Around to the music of Ray Charles in this jazz piece. Originally performed in 2005,
Messin’ Around is a classic American jazz dance showcasing familiar social dances such as the Charleston
and the Jitterbug combined with elements of traditional jazz and modern dance.
Air features choreography of Keith Robinson and Stevie McGary. Hot air, friendly airs and fresh
air and all other things air will be feature in this contemporary ballet piece set to Bach.
Enoch’s Sixth is second installment of a 10 part piece portraying the 10 levels of Heaven as told
by Enoch. The Sixth will be a visual modern ballet depicting 7 archangels as they oversee the
workings of the stars and their motions as well as looking after the natural systems of the Earth.
The modern dance work, Point B, is inspired by Sarah Kay’s spoken poem “If I Should Have a
Daughter”, this piece will feature the power of the mother daughter bond and the hopes and
wishes a mother has for her girl. As we follow a maturing young woman and her trials and
tribulations of growing up; this work will showcase the strength one can take from her
community, her family and most of all her mother.
