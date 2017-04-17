Robert E. Adams II Memorial Scholarship

By Carolyn Adams
Posted April 17, 2017, at 1:05 p.m.

Carolyn Adams along with family and friends have established the Robert E. Adams II Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is for the benefit of an underprivileged graduating senior at Bangor High School. There are only a few requirements. However, the recipient must be a Maine native, who plans to further their education through some accredited program such as a vocational or Truck Driving program. Applications can be filled out at the Bangor High School guidance office. The awardee is chosen annually by Bangor High School.

