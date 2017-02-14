Community

Roast turkey dinner at Ellsworth church

Posted Feb. 14, 2017, at 10:02 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: First Congregational Church, 2 Church St., Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-669-2028

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Roast turkey dinner with all the fixings will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, 2 Church St., across from Ellsworth Police Department.

Menu will include roast turkey, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce, Caesar salad, roll, tea, coffee or lemonade, and homemade pies.

Prices are $9, $25 per family, free for children under age 5.

The church is handicap accessible from the State Street entrance. For information, call Lois at 669-2028.

 

 

