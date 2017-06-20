Community

Roast turkey dinner at Ellsworth church

Posted June 20, 2017

Saturday, June 24, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, 2 Church St., Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-669-2028

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A roast turkey dinner with all the fixings will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, 2 Church St.

Menu will include turkey, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce, Caesar salad, roll, tea, coffee or lemonade, and homemade pies.

Cost is $9, free for children under 5, $25 for a family.

For information, call Lois at 669-2028.

