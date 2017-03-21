Community

Roast pork supper March 25 at Ellsworth church

Posted March 21, 2017, at 12:51 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, Church Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-669-2028

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A public roast pork supper will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, Church Street.

Menu includes roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, string beans, applesauce, Caesar salad, roll, tea, coffee or lemonade, and homemade pies.

Prices are $9, $25 per family, free for children under 5.

The church is handicap accessible from the State Street entrance.

For information, call Lois at 669-2028.

