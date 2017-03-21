Roast pork supper March 25 at Ellsworth church

Saturday, March 25, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, Church Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-669-2028
ELLSWORTH, Maine — A public roast pork supper will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, Church Street.
Menu includes roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, string beans, applesauce, Caesar salad, roll, tea, coffee or lemonade, and homemade pies.
Prices are $9, $25 per family, free for children under 5.
The church is handicap accessible from the State Street entrance.
For information, call Lois at 669-2028.
