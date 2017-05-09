Roast beef supper at Bucksport church

Friday, May 26, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St., Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 207-469-3622
BUCKSPORT, Maine — A roast beef dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St. Menu includes roast beef, mashed potato with gravy, carrots, gingerbread with whipped cream.
Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance, or reservations must be made at the church office at 469-3622.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →