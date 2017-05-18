Sunday, May 21, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 28, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 11, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: eastportartscenter.org/
Roaring Jelly East, a traditional music group, starts their spring session on May 7, at 4:30 at the Eastport Arts Center, with some new traditional tunes of the British Isles, Maine and the Maritimes, and some old favorites. “If you can play or dance, or just stomp and clap, we invite you to join us for a good time. It’s all for the fun of it,” says organizer Rob McCall. Fiddle, guitar, mandolin, banjo, bagpipe, flute, pennywhistle, hammered dulcimer, bodhran, spoons and clogging shoes are some of the sounds the group’s been enjoying in their pursuit of traditional jigs, reels, waltzes and airs of Maine and the Maritimes. These tunes have been enjoyed for generations by people who love the music and want to have a good time. Sessions are for anyone interested in traditional music. All tunes are taught and sheet music is available.
Over the winter, Roaring Jelly added a number of new faces including several children who came to play or just listen,” notes McCall. “This is great music for kids and naturally dance-able. Continuing our 2017 World Domination Tour we also played in public at a Sunday afternoon conversation at EAC and at a St Patrick’s party at the Pembroke School.”
For more information, call Rob at (207) 853-9578, email to awanadjoalmanack@gmail.com, or just come. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport and at http://www.eastportartscenter.org/, and is handicapped-accessible.
