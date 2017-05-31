Monday, June 19, 2017 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 22, 2017 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Roadhouse Lou's Second Chance , 10 Pet Haven Lane, Augusta, Maine
For more information: 207-626-3491; pethavenlane.org
Roadhouse Lou is in the dog house AGAIN 20 years later…raising money AND awareness for local animals in need at the Kennebec Valley Humane Society. Local animal lover Robert Haley, otherwise known as Roadhouse Lou, returns to the dog kennel for 3 nights and 4 days June 19th-22nd to help raise money for the KVHS’s Christopher D. Walters Second Chances Fund. The Fund provides support for animals with complicated health conditions that may require extensive medical care and/or surgeries or behavioral conditions caused by abuse or neglect. Roadhouse Lou will sleep, eat, and spend his days (and nights!) in a dog kennel along with shelter dogs throughout the entire event and he needs YOUR help! The only way Roadhouse Lou will leave the kennel on day four is if he has raised enough money to help animals in need. Will YOU support his cause?
You can even make a donation online, safe and secure at www.pethavenlane.org, via traditional mail by sending checks to 10 Pet Haven Lane, Augusta ME 04330 OR text to donate at 855-KVHS-039.
And of course we welcome EVERYONE to come in and visit Roadhouse Lou at the Kennebec Valley Humane Society.
