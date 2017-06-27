Riveted Purse Charms or Luggage Tags

By Art Night Out
Posted June 27, 2017, at 1:28 p.m.

Sunday, July 30, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Hilton Garden Inn Portland Downtown Waterfront, 65 Commercial Street, Portland, ME

For more information: 207-799-5154; eventbrite.com/e/riveted-purse-charms-or-luggage-tags-tickets-35159470924

Come release stress with Art Night Out at Hilton Garden Inn Portland Downtown Waterfront this summer. In our newest class, we will hammer, rivet and personalize leather pieces to create one-of-a-kind charms or tags for your purse or luggage. Let’s have fun and get creative with leather.

Workshop includes all materials and instruction to make 4 leather tags. Cost is $35.

