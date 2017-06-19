Riverside Morning Yoga

Thursday, July 6, 2017 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Thursday, July 13, 2017 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Thursday, July 27, 2017 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Location: Brownies Beach, Intersection of Bennoch Road & Noyes Drive, Orono, ME
For more information: 2072990082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/yoga1
Join Maine Yoga Adventures in taking yoga OUTSIDE!
Holly Twining, founder of MYA, is offering morning yoga classes every Thursday from July 6th – August 17th at 7am. Beginners welcome!
Alongside the Stillwater River is a magical place when the river is calm and reflective, the birds are singing and the breeze is gentle.
Bring your mat, please let Holly know if you’d like to borrow (no worries!), and a water bottle. If it’s stormy weather, we will stay cozy in bed…
Cost: $10/drop in only. Please do not hesitate to call with questions. 207-299-0082
