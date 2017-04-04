River City Cinema screening of ’20th Century Women’ at COESPACE

Friday, April 7, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: COESPACE, 48 Columbia St., Bangor, Maine
BANGOR, Maine — Nonprofit River City Cinema will show the film “20th Century Women,” a 2017 Academy Award nominee for Best Original Screenplay, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at COESPACE, 48 Columbia St. Starring Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig, Elle Fanning, Lucas Jade Zumann and Billy Crudup, 20th Century Women is a poignant love letter to the people who raise us, and the times that form us, as this makeshift family forges fragile connections that will mystify and inspire them through their lives. Admission $6. Tickets available online and at the door. Concessions available. Rated R, 119 minutes.
