RISO

By Nancy Walker
Posted March 09, 2017, at 4:08 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday, March 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, March 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday, March 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Monday, March 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday, March 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday, March 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, March 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday, March 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Monday, March 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday, March 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday, March 24, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Maine College of Art, Front Window, 522 Congress St., Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu

An exhibition of Risograph prints by students in the Graphic Design department, in collaboration with visiting artist Tricia Treacy.

