‘Ring Out Wild Bell’ with Lincolnville Music Project at United Christian Church

Posted Dec. 08, 2016, at 12:49 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: United Christian Church, 18 Searsmont Road, Lincolnville, Maine

For more information: 207-763-3800

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — “Ring Out Wild Bell” will be presented by Lincolnville Music Project at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at United Christian Church, 18 Searsmont Road, Route 173, in Lincolnville Center. Lincolnville Music Project consists of 18 vocalists and nine instrumentalists, directed by Shannon Elliott. No admission fee. Free-will donations will benefit the Music Project. Reception. For information, call 763-3800.

