Right Amount of Wrong Kicks Off 2017 Tour @ West Cove Lounge Greenville

Saturday, April 1, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Location: West Cove Lounge, 22 Rockwood Rd, Greenville, Maine
For more information: (207) 695-4369; facebook.com/RockURaw/
In the words of the late, great and truly amazing Chuck Berry..
“It used to be called boogie-woogie, it used to be called blues, used to be called rhythm and blues…It’s called rock now.
Chuck Berry”
Great Music for everyone! Right Amount of Wrong brings the whole show and we do not leave anyone out! –Doobies Brothers to Shinedown … Pat Benatar to Halestorm… Zeppelin to Godsmack… we love music that moves us and YOU.. come experience RAW for yourself. You will never be the same!
RELEASE YOUR INNER ROCKSTAR!! We love it! Put on your favorite
“I should be on stage” rock wear! Throw your hands in the air.. get loud.. dance until the Margaritas cry for mercy! You party with RAW… you ROCK RAW!! We can’t wait Greenville.. its time!
West Cove Lounge.. Greenville, Maine….Saturday, April 1, 8pm..No Cover.. over 21… It is going to be RAW!!!
Jessi King, Joe Hoffman, Mike Duplessis, Tarn Petty and Bobby King … we will see you SATURDAY APRIL 1, 2017! 8-12!pm
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →