Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street , Unity, Maine For more information: 207-509-7132; uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/riff-and-hal-hallelujah-experience

Welcome to a holiday experience the likes of no other. We want you to sit back and take in a night of wonderment, music, comedy, stories, a little magic, and holiday treats. It is also rumored that the big man himself – SC – might be making an appearance!

Riff & Hal are delighted to be your gracious hosts for the evening. Both are accomplished musicians and human beings.

Riff Johnson plays music all over the great State of Maine and along the East Coast of the USA. His exciting performances, looping beats, guitar and vocals create a unique vibe in any venue he plays.

Hal Meyers brings his own flavor to the table. This Banjo-wielding virtuoso will knock your socks off! He also plays guitar, sings and has performed prestidigitation in shows all over the world! You are sure to leave this magical night with a warm fuzzy feeling all over. Good clean fun the whole family can enjoy! Don’t get left out in the cold; you don’t want to miss this show!

Come join the fun, let Riff & Hal “The Hallelujah Experience” take you on a journey you will be raving about to your family around the Christmas tree. Happy Holiday folks, see you soon! Oh, did we mention a portion of the evening’s proceeds will be given to local Maine charities!

Adults (12+): $10

Children (6-12): $8

Young Children (5 and under): Free

