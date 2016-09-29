Rick Charette and The Bubblegum Band

By brady harris,
Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 7:19 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Brewer Performing Arts Center, 92 Pendleton St, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207 200-5447; brewerperformingarts.com

BREWER — The Brewer Performing Arts Center will present Rick Charette and the Bubblegum Band at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the arts center. Charette and the band will perform children classics, including “Bubblegum” and “Alligator in the Elevator.” Tickets are $12, $8 children under 12, and may be purchased at brewerperformingarts.com or by calling the box office at 200-5447 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

