Richard Tarnas: The Gods at Play (Workshop)

Saturday, June 3, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Abromson Center, University of Southern Maine, Rooms 109/110, 88 Bedford St, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org
Richard Tarnas Speaking in Maine
The Maine Jung Center will host Richard Tarnas, scholar in psychology and cultural history for a lecture and workshop on June 2-3 in Portland. His lecture, The Earth Community at a Threshold of Transformation will address finding equilibrium in this time of intense polarization and radical change. The Saturday workshop, The Gods at Play, will explore archetypal principals that inspire the arts and cultural eras.
Dr. Tarnas is a professor of psychology and cultural history at the California Institute of Integral Studies. He is the author of The Passion of the Western Mind, a history of the Western world view from the ancient Greek to the postmodern. His second book, Cosmos and Psyche: Intimations of a New World View, received the Book of the Year Prize from the Scientific and Medical Network, and is the basis for the upcoming documentary film, Changing of the Gods, starring John Cleese.
WORKSHOP: The Gods at Play: Archetypal Powers and Patterns in the Arts
As ancient poets and modern depth psychologists have long recognized, the arts represent an especially vivid expression of the archetypal principles that inform and inspire the human psyche. The combined lenses of depth psychology and archetypal astrology will provide participants with a precise focus on the specific archetypal complexes most prominently at work in a given individual, work of art, or cultural era. Video and audio clips of brilliant performances will be a basis for analyses throughout the workshop.
Workshop is Saturday, June 3, 10am-5pm; $65 members, $75 non-members.
For more information, please visit our website: www.mainejungcenter.org
