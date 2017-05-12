Richard Tarnas: The Earth Community at a Threshold of Transformation

Friday, June 2, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Abromson Center, University of Southern Maine, Rooms 109/110, 88 Bedford St, Portland, ME
The Maine Jung Center will host Richard Tarnas, scholar in psychology and cultural history for a lecture and workshop on June 2-3 in Portland. His lecture, The Earth Community at a Threshold of Transformation will address finding equilibrium in this time of intense polarization and radical change. The Saturday workshop, The Gods at Play, will explore archetypal principals that inspire the arts and cultural eras.
Dr. Tarnas is a professor of psychology and cultural history at the California Institute of Integral Studies. He is the author of The Passion of the Western Mind, a history of the Western world view from the ancient Greek to the postmodern. His second book, Cosmos and Psyche: Intimations of a New World View, received the Book of the Year Prize from the Scientific and Medical Network, and is the basis for the upcoming documentary film, Changing of the Gods, starring John Cleese.
Lecture is Friday, June 2, 7-9pm; $25 Jung Center members, $30 non-members. Workshop is Saturday, June 3, 10am-5pm; $65 members, $75 non-members. Both events will be held at the Abromson Center, USM, 88 Bedford St., Portland, Maine.
LECTURE: The Earth Community at a Threshold of Transformation
Our civilization, and indeed the Earth community itself, seems to be facing a threshold of fundamental transformation that bears a striking resemblance to what takes place on the individual level in initiatory rites of passage, near-death experiences, and spiritual crises. And in such an era of transition, what is the role of “heroic” communities, which carry principles and perspectives that may run counter to much of the mainstream world view? Dr. Tarnas’ lecture will draw on depth psychology and archetypal astrology, philosophy, religion, and cultural history to glimpse a larger context or both understanding the action.
For more information, please visit our website: www.mainejungcenter.org
